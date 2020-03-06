There May be no WWDC in 2020 Following New COVID-19 Guidance From Santa Clara County

WWDC is close to being the next major tech event to not go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak. While Apple has not yet officially announced the annual developers conference, it is usually held in San Jose in the first couple of weeks of June. On Thursday, the Public Health Department of nearby Santa Clara County issued updated guidance urging the cancellation of mass gatherings.

Will There be a WWDC 2020?

Following new coronavirus cases, the updated guidance said organizations should consider “postponing or canceling mass gatherings and large community events where large numbers of people are within arm’s length of one another.” It also urged firms to help employees work from home. Dr. Sara Cody, County Public Health Officer said:

We understand that people are very concerned about COVID-19. I want to remind the public that the vast majority of people who become infected with COVID-19 do not become seriously ill, and fully recover. We are making these recommendations to protect the most vulnerable members of our community from the virus, and slow its spread. We are continuously monitoring this evolving situation, and will issue new guidance if and when that is warranted.

WWDC 2020 has not been announced yet, and no invites have gone out. However, as said, it does tend to be held in the early weeks of June. The announcement can sometimes happen as late as mid-April though. It means Apple does have some time to decide whether or not to hold the conference. There is mounting speculation that it will become an online-only event. No decision had been announced at the time of this writing.