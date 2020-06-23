WWDDC 2020: Apple Updates App Store Review Process

Apple revealed at WWDC 2020 that it is changing the App Store Review process. It will allow developers to not just challenge a decision, but the guidelines themselves.

Developers Can Challenge App Store Guidelines

From the summer, developers are not only going to be able to appeal decisions about whether an app violates the App Store Review Guidelines. They will also have a method through which they can to challenge the guideline itself. Furthermore, Apple said that it will no longer delay apps that are already on the App Store for guideline violations when rolling out bug fixes. Unless there is a legal issue, developers will instead be able to fix the problem in their next submission. Although clearly a long time in the making, the changes announced Monday do tackle issues that have arisen in a number of cases, including the recent one involving the Hey email app.