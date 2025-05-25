xAI preps Grok 3.5 for iOS

xAI is preparing Grok 3.5 for an upcoming iOS release, with new build references suggesting steady progress. A model label, “grok-3-5-api-2k-p2,” was recently found in a web build, hinting at active internal testing. This aligns with earlier signals that Grok 3.5 will support more flexible input and expanded capabilities.

New API Model Appears in Web Build

The newly spotted reference indicates an updated API variant, possibly supporting enhanced input handling or adaptive response logic. It may also point to better integration with iOS-specific features, including SiriKit or native widgets. As Grok 3.5 takes shape, xAI appears focused on matching or exceeding the mobile capabilities of rival assistants.

Screen-Sharing for Voice Mode in Development

Grok’s voice mode on iOS may soon include real-time screen-sharing. This would allow the assistant to observe and respond to on-screen context, enabling features like live translation, in-app guidance, and hands-free navigation support. It’s a shift toward agent-like behavior—an assistant that doesn’t just listen but also watches.

This screen-sharing capability is documented alongside a subtle UI refresh: the voice interface now uses a more bluish secondary color, improving contrast and visual clarity. Android remains behind in this regard. Although Android users have received updates like the Rex voice and a redesigned voice selector, key features such as screen access are still missing.

As spotted by TestingCatalog, the Grok 3.5 web build entries and UI changes point to a broader iOS-focused rollout. While no release date is confirmed, these developments show xAI is closing the gap with competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic, both of which have already deployed advanced multimodal assistants.