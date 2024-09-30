Xiao-I Updates on Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Apple

Xiao-I Corporation, a developer of AI solutions, has provided an update on its ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit, which involves claims that Apple infringed on Xiao-I’s intellectual property related to artificial intelligence, has reached a new phase in legal proceedings.

On September 24, 2024, the Shanghai High People’s Court held a hearing on the case, with legal teams from both Xiao-I and Apple in attendance.

The trial phase of the lawsuit concluded on July 31, 2024, and both parties are currently awaiting the Court’s final ruling.

Background

The legal battle stems from a Chinese patent awarded to Shanghai Xiao-i in August 2020 for a voice assistant technology similar to Apple’s Siri. This patent led Xiao-I to revive its lawsuit against the tech giant.

In its lawsuit, Xiao-I is seeking substantial damages and actions from Apple:

10 billion yuan (approximately $1.43 billion) in damages A demand for Apple to cease “manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing” all products that allegedly infringe on the patent

This lawsuit is a big problem for Apple in China, which is its second-biggest market. If Xiao-I wins, it might stop Apple from selling many of its products there.

Xiao-I Corporation has committed to keeping shareholders and the public informed about important developments in this legal dispute.

Seen here.