Xiaomi Again Copies Apple, This Time with Controversial “Crush!” Ad

Apple recently unveiled its latest set of much-awaited iPads during an event. However, one particular aspect of the event didn’t go well: the infamous iPad Pro’s “Crush!” ad. As a result, Apple realized its mistake, issued a public apology, and promised not to stream it on TV.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry,” Apple told in a statement to Ad Age.

Sooner, Samsung joined the fray, criticizing Apple for the “Crush!” ad with its “UnCrush!” but that didn’t go very well either. Now, Chinese consumer tech brand, Xiaomi is taking a similar approach to promote the release of a new phone in India, and the promotional ad is almost identical to “Crush!”. However, this isn’t the first time the brand has adopted such tactics. As noted by 9to5Mac, “[Xiaomi] in the past [has] cloned everything from the iPad to Steve Jobs’ trademark jeans and turtleneck shirts.”

For context, Apple’s original “Crush!” ad featured a hydraulic press crushing several creative tools. It quickly sparked criticism from those with a knack for creativity. Personally, I didn’t like the destruction either, although Apple’s intention must have been different.

Xiaomi India recently posted a 25-second video cloning “Crush!” teasing its upcoming range of phones in India. In the video, it’s almost like watching the original ad with a Mi logo pasted on the top-right side. Unsurprisingly, it shows a hydraulic press and some videography tools, and the only difference is the video stops right before crushing the equipment, instead displaying “Cinematic Vision”. It’s a teaser for the Indian launch of the Xiaomi 14 Civi.

