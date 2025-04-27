Y Combinator President Demands Apple to Open Siri for Developers

Garry Tan, President of Y Combinator, has called on Apple to open its Siri platform to outside developers, intensifying the push for platform neutrality in the tech industry. In a direct post on X, Tan wrote, “Apple should open its Siri platform to outside developers. We demand platform neutrality now.”

Siri Faces Criticism Over Limited Access

Tan’s comment followed a detailed comparison shared by Aravind Srinivas between Apple’s Siri and Perplexity’s iOS Assistant. The comparison by Stephen Robles highlighted Siri’s limitations across key use cases like Apple Music, podcasts, maps, reservations, and ride-hailing services.

According to Robles, while Siri performs basic tasks, Perplexity’s assistant demonstrates broader capabilities, offering users more flexibility and deeper integration across third-party apps.

The study showed that Perplexity’s assistant could find obscure podcasts, complete restaurant reservations through OpenTable, help summon an Uber ride, and even draft detailed emails—functions where Siri often fell short.

Robles concluded that Perplexity Voice Mode outperforms Siri in general knowledge, reliability, and multi-step tasks, recommending users to switch their iPhone’s action button to Perplexity.

The timing of Tan’s demand aligns with growing scrutiny over Apple’s control of its platforms. Opening Siri to outside developers would mark a major shift in how voice assistant ecosystems operate, creating a more competitive environment for innovation.