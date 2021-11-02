Yahoo Exits China Due to ‘Challenging’ Environment

Yahoo announced Tuesday that it has pulled out of China. It cited an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment,” in a statement, AP reported.

Yahoo Exits China

In that statement the company said:

In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1.

Yahoo added that it it “remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet.” It had previously been heavily criticised for heading over regarding two dissidents.

This total withdrawal follows some key apps, including Yahoo Finance, being removed from the iOS App Store in mainland China in recent weeks.