Yelp Introduces New Compass Feature For Apple Watch Series 5

Yelp released a new app for Apple Watch using features offered by the Apple Watch Series 5. This includes a new compass feature to guide users in the direction of a local business.

New Compass to Guide Users to Yelp Recommendations

On the Apple Watch Series 5, the compass will appear on the bottom right-hand corner of Yelp business listings. It will turn with a user in real-time and tell them how far away a business is from them. Furthermore, if a user’s preferences are set in the Yelp iOS app, the watchOS 6 will also reflect those personalized results labeling appropriate businesses as “for you.”

The watchOS 6 app has also been updated with a new scrolling user interface. That new look works on older Apple Watches too.