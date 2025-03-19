Yes, Apple Releases Updates for Chargers As Well, Releases One for MagSafe Charger

Apple has issued a new firmware update for its 25W MagSafe Charger. The update, identified as version 2A146, supersedes the earlier 2A143 firmware. Within the device’s settings, the firmware version is shown as 136, an increase from 133.

The 25W MagSafe Charger, which debuted alongside the iPhone 16 models, supports charging speeds of up to 25W for those specific devices. For iPhone 12 through iPhone 15 models, the charger’s power output remains limited to 15W.

Firmware updates for the MagSafe Charger are deployed wirelessly without explicit release notes from Apple. Consequently, the precise nature of any enhancements or bug fixes contained within this update remains undisclosed.

The firmware update process initiates automatically when the MagSafe Charger is connected to a power source and paired with a compatible Apple device. Users can verify the firmware version of their MagSafe Charger by consulting the instructions provided on Apple’s support website. This update represents a routine maintenance procedure for Apple’s wireless charging accessories.

More here.