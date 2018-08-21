You can now use Apple Pay at Costco warehouses, and soon gas stations. The company has added contactless terminals at store checkouts and gas stations, but the gas station ones aren’t in use yet (via CNET).

Apple Pay at Costco

Apple Pay is available at all 750 Costco locations in the United States and are ready to use now. It didn’t say when the gas station terminals would be ready to use.

Until now Costco has been a big holdout. You could use Apple Pay to make Costco home delivery purchases with Instacart, but not use it directly in the stores. Apple Pay now has over 250 million users around the world.

Retail adoption of Apple Pay in stores has been slow, because contactless terminals aren’t as widespread in the United States as the rest of the world. Time to catch up!

