You Could Use Siri to Send Money Without Unlocking Your iPhone, Latest Apple Patent Suggests

Apple has filed a new utility patent: US2025/0225985A1, outlining a system that lets users perform secure voice commands, like sending money or accessing private data, even while their device is locked. The twist? It only works if the user is connected to a pre-authenticated accessory like AirPods or an Apple Watch. Thus, Siri or another voice assistant will be able to handle sensitive tasks without needing a Face ID scan or passcode.

Securing Siri with Voice Commands While Your iPhone Stays Locked

The patent describes a process in which a locked iPhone (or other Apple device) listens for natural language input, for example, “Pay Joe $50,” and determines whether the command is a secure request.



If so, it checks whether the connected accessory satisfies a set of authentication criteria, like proximity, recent verification, or secure pairing.

If all checks are passed, the phone initiates the task while still locked and provides confirmation through voice or visual output.

What sets this system apart is its flexible approach to security. Rather than a single unlock method, it creates a layered check that combines voice input with accessory-based trust signals. Apple describes using various states of the accessory, including signal strength, encryption keys, or previous authentication events, to determine whether a command should be allowed.

Potential Use Cases and Privacy Concerns

This method could play a major role in how users interact with their devices on the go. In-car voice payments, securely sharing files via Siri, or even unlocking smart home controls will be possible, all without touching the device.

But the approach raises some privacy questions. If someone else is wearing your AirPods or standing close enough to trigger a voice command, could they access sensitive actions without your permission? Apple’s patent suggests that multiple checks would be required, but the balance between convenience and control will be key if this ever rolls out.

The patent doesn’t specify which devices will support the feature or when it might roll out, but its presence suggests Apple is preparing for a more seamless, voice-forward future.