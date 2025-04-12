You Might’ve Heard of Apple Pencil Pro, But Have You Heard of Apple Crayon Pro?

ColorWare has brought a new version of the Apple Pencil Pro called the Apple Crayon Pro. This product is designed to resemble a crayon and comes in quite a few color options, including black, mint, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow. The design adds a colorful and fun twist to the Apple Pencil Pro, giving it a nostalgic look inspired by classic crayons.

The Apple Crayon Pro retains all the functionality of the standard Apple Pencil Pro but has been carefully painted to look like a crayon. The design includes a matching colored tip and a faux crayon wrapper. It is priced at $215, which is higher than the standard Apple Pencil Pro’s retail price of $129 (currently discounted to $116 on Amazon). The additional cost reflects the custom design and craftsmanship involved in creating this unique accessory.

Orders for the Apple Crayon Pro are expected to ship in about two weeks and come with a one-year warranty. This product appeals to users looking for a creative and personalized option for their iPad accessories. It blends childhood memories with modern technology, adding a touch of individuality to an otherwise standard device.

