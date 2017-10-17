You Should Know: An Apple ID Phishing Scam is Going Around

Some users on Reddit are receiving a phishing scam aimed at Apple customers. It’s a text message that saying that your Apple ID is expiring, and wants you to click on a link. This scam isn’t new, and has made its way around before. Here’s what you can do.

Expired?

First, Apple IDs don’t expire. Even if you forgot your username and password, your Apple ID is still floating around in the ether. Apple doesn’t shut down IDs after a certain period of inactivity.

Second, if you don’t already have it in place, we strongly recommended you enable two-factor authentication on your Apple ID. Even if you don’t fall for scams like this, it gives you an extra layer of security.

Third, you can take a screenshot of it and send it to imessage.spam@apple.com. If you get an iMessage from someone not in your contacts list, you’ll see a “Report Junk” option under the message, which will forward the text and sender’s information to Apple.

Since this appears to be an SMS message, not iMessage, that option might not work. Instead, the FTC provides a website to help you report text message spam. If you are an AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint or Bell subscriber, you can report spam texts to your carrier by copying the original message and forwarding it to the number 7726 (SPAM), free of charge.