Your iPhone May Support iOS 26, but Not Its Best Features

iOS 26 delivers Apple’s biggest design update in years, along with several new tools. But not every iPhone will support all of them. If your device qualifies for the update, it may still miss out on core features, especially those tied to Apple Intelligence.

Apple confirmed the iPhones that will get iOS 26:

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

The iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max won’t get iOS 26 at all.

Features Limited to Newer iPhones

Some of iOS 26’s most advanced features require the latest chips. Apple has limited these to devices with A17 Pro and newer chipsets. If your iPhone doesn’t have this hardware, these features won’t work:

Visual Intelligence : Lets you search from screenshots, recognize content, and suggest actions.

: Lets you search from screenshots, recognize content, and suggest actions. Live Translation : Offers real-time voice and text translation in apps like FaceTime and Messages.

: Offers real-time voice and text translation in apps like FaceTime and Messages. AI Shortcuts : Enables automation tasks like summarizing text or generating images using Apple’s own AI.

: Enables automation tasks like summarizing text or generating images using Apple’s own AI. Messages upgrades : Includes custom AI-generated chat backgrounds and poll suggestions in group chats.

: Includes custom AI-generated chat backgrounds and poll suggestions in group chats. Smarter Reminders : Suggests tasks based on your emails and texts.

: Suggests tasks based on your emails and texts. Wallet order tracking : Tracks orders by scanning emails, not links.

: Tracks orders by scanning emails, not links. Genmoji: Creates new emojis by typing a description, similar to image prompts.

These features require a powerful Neural Engine and are only available on:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 models

Why Older Models Miss Out

According to Tom’s Guide, the limitation is due to hardware. Apple Intelligence relies on fast, local processing through the Neural Engine, which older chips don’t support. Apple designed these features for devices with A17 Pro, A18, or A18 Pro chips. Older iPhones don’t have the resources to run them without slowing down the device or draining battery.

Still, you’re not left out entirely. Even if your iPhone can’t handle Apple Intelligence, you’ll get:

The new Liquid Glass design

CarPlay enhancements

Call screening

Spatial Scene photos (on iPhone 12 and up)

Revamped Messages interface (without AI features)

If you only care about design changes, you’re covered. But if you want the full AI-powered upgrade, you’ll need a newer iPhone.