Your MacBook Can Be a Copliot+ PC Now, in a Way

Microsoft has released a native Copilot app for macOS today, expanding its AI assistant to Apple’s desktop operating system. The new app, available in the US, UK, and Canada, gives users access to the web-based version of Copilot, where they can upload images and generate images or text.

The macOS version of Copilot has a dark mode and a shortcut command to activate the AI assistant using Command + Space, similar to the Alt + Space shortcut on Windows. Microsoft is also updating the iPad version of Copilot with a split-screen mode.

Users can now log into Copilot on iPhones and iPads using their Apple ID. They can also upload text or PDF files to ask questions about the documents or generate summaries. Microsoft says this document summarization feature will be added to the macOS app soon.

The launch of Copilot on macOS comes just days after Microsoft made Copilot Voice and Think Deeper free with unlimited use. Previously, both Think Deeper (powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model) and Voice in Copilot had limits for free users. Microsoft has now removed these limits, letting Copilot users have longer conversations with the AI assistant.

You can down it from here.