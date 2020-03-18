Your Next Computer Might be an iPad Pro

Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro on Wednesday. The device is hugely powerful and Apple is clearly pitching it as a viable laptop replacement for many people.

The iPad Pro as a Laptop Replacement

In two new videos, Apple shows-off lots of the new device’s features. These included the LiDAR scanner and updated cameras. However, the big focus of one clip was the new Magic Keyboard that allows the device to ‘float’ alongside the specially designed trackpad. Folded up, the iPad Pro resembles a laptop more than ever.

Use a Computer Correctly

The second clip develops the theme further. A play on an old-fashioned educational video, it outlines the variety of ways the iPad Pro can be used. It really shows how our definition of a ‘computer’ has moved on! Whether writing, gaming, or consuming content, Apple wants you to know that this is the right device.

Expect to see these clips on a TV near you soon!