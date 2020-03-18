Your Next Computer Might be an iPad Pro

Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro on Wednesday. The device is hugely powerful and Apple is clearly pitching it as a viable laptop replacement for many people.
The iPad Pro as a Laptop Replacement
In two new videos, Apple shows-off lots of the new device’s features. These included the LiDAR scanner and updated cameras. However, the big focus of one clip was the new Magic Keyboard that allows the device to ‘float’ alongside the specially designed trackpad. Folded up, the iPad Pro resembles a laptop more than ever.
Use a Computer Correctly
The second clip develops the theme further. A play on an old-fashioned educational video, it outlines the variety of ways the iPad Pro can be used. It really shows how our definition of a ‘computer’ has moved on! Whether writing, gaming, or consuming content, Apple wants you to know that this is the right device.
Expect to see these clips on a TV near you soon!
NOW I can see getting an upgrade to the Pro. Maybe some of these highlighted features were available on other models (I haven’t paid close attention), but nice job bringing them to the fore in these spots. Keyboard / trackpad looks great.
Charlotte: I’m excited about this iPad Pro, although my current 2018 11” 1TB cellular is still an unstoppable force when it comes to ultraportable capability. I have yet to really push its limits. I’ll need a solid reason to upgrade to the 2020 version, so will look to the reviews. That said, keyboards and peripheral kit have been a focus of mine, attempting to find that right combination for enhanced performance. I like the Apple Smart Keyboard that came with the 2018, except that it is not backlit. That led me to explore several keyboards, landing me with the Logitech… Read more »
Oh my god. I gotta see one in person and read some reviews but I think they nailed it.