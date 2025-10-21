You’re not imagining it, the iOS 26 Keyboard is Broken

We use the iOS keyboard every day, tapping to send messages, jot thoughts and sign off on quick replies. But now, users say the most basic function is failing. On devices running iOS 26, multiple people report the keys they press don’t match the characters that appear on screen.

In a detailed video posted by Michi NekoMichi, the creator shows how typing the word ‘thumbs up’ results in a range of misspellings. For example, pressing “U” highlights the key as expected, yet the system enters “J”. In another instance, the letter “U” press produces “H”. On other occasions, the user hits “M” yet sees “N” appear instead. The bug shows up across several iPhones on iOS 26, and the creator says they observed similar behaviour earlier on iOS 18 too.

The video dismisses two leading explanations. Some assumed the culprit was autocorrect, but the bug occurs even with autocorrect turned off. Others blamed the touch-target adjustment system that dynamically changes key sizes. Yet those systems show the correct key highlight, it’s the wrong character that ends up. Instead, the creator concludes the fault lies deeper in the OS, beyond user settings.

The issue is not small

Discussion boards back up the concern. On a Reddit thread one commenter wrote: “My typing immediately got worse.” Others say they switched screen protectors, tried different languages, even upgraded their phones, yet the errors kept coming.

The issue joins a broader list of complaints about iOS 26. This update has triggered keyboard lag, shake-type glitches on iPads and unresponsive keys in many cases.

So what can a user do? Short-term fixes include rebooting the device, resetting the keyboard dictionary or switching to a third-party keyboard. But these serve only as workarounds. Until Apple Inc. issues a patch, many users will continue to question whether the keyboard problem is theirs or the system’s.

So, if you’re suddenly making more typos on your iPhone, you’re likely not imagining it. The keyboard glitch seems real, and it may be rooted in the operating system, not your fingers.