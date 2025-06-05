YouTube Cuts Off App Access for Older iPhone and iPad Models

YouTube’s latest app update has officially ended support for several older iPhone, iPad, and an iPod Touch models. Devices that can’t run iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 can no longer install or use the YouTube app. Users on these devices will now have to rely on the mobile browser version to access YouTube.

App Now Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16

First reported by PhoneArena, the update to YouTube version 20.22.1 set new minimum OS requirements. Any device that doesn’t meet those requirements has lost access to the app.

Devices affected include:

iPhones:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPads:

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 4

iPod:

iPod touch (7th generation)

These models are capped at iOS or iPadOS 15 and can’t install or use the latest version of the YouTube app.

Web Access Is the Only Option

Time needed: 3 minutes If you use one of these older devices, you can still access YouTube by visiting the mobile site: Open Safari or any mobile browser Go to m.youtube.com

While this keeps the content available, the experience lacks many features of the native app, such as smoother performance, background play, and offline downloads.

Unless you upgrade to a device that supports iOS 16 or later, this is now your only way to watch YouTube on older Apple hardware.