YouTube Drops Support for Older iOS Devices in Latest App Update

YouTube has officially dropped support for a range of older Apple devices, leaving many users unable to update or use the app as they once did.

In its latest update, YouTube confirmed that it will no longer support devices running iOS 15 or earlier. This change affects several widely used models that cannot upgrade beyond that operating system, effectively ending their compatibility with the YouTube app. The impacted devices include:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

First-generation iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 4

The latest YouTube app requires iOS 16.0 or later.

The app’s latest version, 20.22.1, now requires iOS 16 or later. For users of affected devices, this means the YouTube app can no longer be newly installed or updated. While it may continue to function temporarily if already installed, performance is expected to degrade, and features may stop working over time.

Apple itself has long ceased system updates for many of these devices, some of which date back to 2015. Without the ability to upgrade to a newer iOS version, these devices are effectively stranded, missing out on app improvements, security patches, and new features. The update is also rather badly timed, as Apple’s WWDC 2025 is just around the corner.

What Can You Do Now

Users of outdated hardware aren’t completely without options. The mobile web version of YouTube, accessible through Safari or other iOS browsers, remains functional, and you can continue using the existing YouTube app. However, the experience lacks the polish and features of the native app. Background playback, offline downloads, and some personalization tools are notably unavailable in the browser version.

Some users may explore third-party apps or services to access YouTube, but these alternatives carry risks, including potential security and privacy issues. Google recommends transitioning to newer devices that support current iOS versions for the best and most secure experience.