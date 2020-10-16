Google announced on Thursday that the YouTube Music app is available on the Apple Watch, letting users browse music collections, control playback and select casting options.

YouTube Music on Apple Watch

Available for YouTube Music Premium users, music collections, playback controls and casting options are available on their Apple Watch. Whether you’re out for a run, riding your bike or just walking around the house YouTube Music for Apple Watch puts playback controls within easy reach.

You’ll need the latest version of YouTube Music or a YouTube Premium/YouTube Premium Music subscription, plus and Apple Watch Series 3 or later running watchOS 6 or later.