YouTube Adds Seamless Switching Between Music and Videos

YouTube added the ability for Premium and Music Premium users to jump seamlessly between a song and its video. The company added a new button, enabling the switch.

Flip Between YouTube Video and Music

The new button is automatically added to any song with a music video. In a blog post published Thursday, Product Manager Brandon Bilinski said the company had “perfectly time-matched over five million official music videos to their respective audio tracks.” Consequently, users can change between the two and always be at the right place in the song. He explained that the tool removed elements such as long introductions too.

The YouTube Music app is available on iOS. YouTube Premium costs $11.99 a month after a free trial.