YouTube TV has added new features for subscribers that include support for 4K, offline viewing, 5.1 Dolby Audio, and live sports features for an extra US$20/month.

YouTube TV

Teased back in February, YouTube is adding new features to its video streaming service YouTube TV:

Easier navigation using video chapters

Support for video formats like SD, HD, 4K, VR, and HDR

Sports fans can view important plays, hide spoilers, and see real-time stats.

Viewers can download content to their DVR to watch offline

New parental tools let parents add videos and channels on the main YouTube website for their children to watch in YouTube Kids

These features will be introduced as part of an add-on package. Subscribers can try them for a month at no cost, then US$9.99/month for a year, and finally an extra US$19.99 on top of the standard price of US$64.99.