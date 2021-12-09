YouTube TV App Returning to Roku Devices

The YouTube TV app is returning to Roku devices. The streaming device maker signed a multi-year dear with the service’s parent company Alphabet on Wednesday.

Deak Brings YouTube TV Back to Roku

The app was removed back in April. There was a dispute over how search results were displayed on Roku’s platform. The main, free, YouTube app remained available to users throughout this time.

Commenting on the new deal, a Roku spokesperson told The Mac Observer:

Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for Youtube and Youtube TV. This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making YouTube and Youtube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform.

YouTube TV allows users to stream a number of live-TV channels for a monthly fee of US$64.99. (At the time of this writing, there is a limited time offer to get your first month for US$14.99 available.)

The Wall Street Journal reported that Roku shares rose as much as 20% on Wednesday after the deal became public.