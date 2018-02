YouTube TV will be coming to the Apple TV soon. It’s Google’s offering in the video streaming market, costing US$35 per month (via CNET).

YouTube TV

Now that the service just launched on Roku, YouTube TV is perfect for cord cutters as a package of 40 channels that includes locals like ABC, CBS, AMC, ESPN, and more.

The service is now available in 80 markets in the United States, meaning it covers 80% of Americans.