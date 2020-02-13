YouTube TV Ends Support for App Store Subscription

YouTube sent emails to customers today saying that it will end support for App Store subscriptions for YouTube TV in March.

YouTube TV

Like Netflix, YouTube is removing its subscription from the App Store. You can still sign up for the service on its website. This means that Apple can’t take its cut of the fee anymore.

You’re currently subscribed to YouTube TV through Apple in-app purchases, so we’re writing to let you know that, starting March 13, 2020, YouTube TV will no longer accept payment through Apple in-app purchases. YouTube TV members will still be able to watch YouTube TV content on Apple devices. You’ll be billed for one final month of service and then your in-app purchase subscription will be canceled automatically on your billing date after March, 13, 2020.

YouTube will also have to remove references to subscribing from its app, because App Store Guidelines don’t allow apps to link to non-App Store subscriptions.

