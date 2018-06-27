Revealed: Two New Zagg iPad Keyboards with Apple Pencil Storage

Two new Zagg iPad keyboards have been revealed today that have built-in storage for an Apple Pencil. The models are named Nomad Book and Messenger Folio, and they are available for immediate purchase.

[Zagg Rugged Folio Keyboard/Case for iPad mini]

Two detachable bumpers allow the keyboard to fit most tablets sized 10.5 inches or smaller, including the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro, Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2017-18 models), Apple iPad Air 2, Apple iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2.

Featuring multi-device pairing, the Nomad Book can connect simultaneously to a tablet and one more device, like a smartphone, for increased productivity – anytime and anywhere.

With four convenient modes (book, keyboard, case, and video) and the ability to easily adjust the screen angle, the Nomad Book provides optimal viewing conditions.

Additional features include a sturdy, reverse kickstand and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to two years between charges.

The ZAGG Messenger Folio provides Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro users with a lightweight keyboard that doubles as a case and helps them make the most of their device.

The simple, intuitive design, coupled with the magnetic closure, provides ease of use and additional protection by holding the case securely closed until it’s ready to use.

Bluetooth technology ensures the Messenger Folio pairs instantly with the iPad. The rechargeable battery lasts up to three months between charges and keeps users connected wherever they go.

The built-in holder for Apple Pencil allows for safe storage when the pencil is not in use and provides easy access for when inspiration strikes.

[How to Undock & Split Your iPad Keyboard]