ZAGG Protect is a new smartphone insurance plan and it’s powered by Safeware. It lets people protect their devices for a US$99 annual payment. The plan is available for phones running Android OS version 68 or newer, or iOS 11 or newer. Phone owners can sign up for ZAGG Protect by visiting ZAGG.com/ZAGG-Protect, and for the month of February, those who sign up will receive a US$75 reward to use on ZAGG.com.

Smartphone Insurance Plan

ZAGG Protect includes coverage for drops, liquid damage, cracked screens, and more1. Most functional smartphones currently in use—new or used—qualify for the plan, including phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and more. With a US$49 deductible, no complicated deductible structures, and a fast online claims process, participants are free to make repairs at convenient authorized repair locations nationwide. Additionally, ZAGG Protect participants will receive a promotional reward useable only on ZAGG.com.

Benefits

Phone protection from life’s worries like drops, liquid spills, cracked screens, and more1

Sign up is available anytime for most phones, new or used2

Low US$49 deductible and no complicated deductible structures

Hassle-free claims process

Convenient authorized repair locations worldwide

Simple claims process for reimbursement

Exclusive loyalty reward redeemable on ZAGG.com

Coverage Options

Cracked or damaged screen

Liquid damage

Battery failure (does not include end-of-life batteries)

Power failures (charging shorts, internal connections) after manufacturer’s warranty expires

Touch screen failure

Camera breaks or failure

Headphone jack or input failures

Audio/speaker failure

Wi-Fi or connectivity failure

Bluetooth failure

Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG said, “We all know the feeling of a damaged phone and the burden of getting it fixed without spending a fortune. At ZAGG, we understand phones have become an integral part of our daily lives and believe in 360-degree protection, which is why we’re proud to offer this protection plan.”