ZAGG Updates ‘Kita Grip 360’ Bundle for Nintendo Switch With Stronger Impact Protection

ZAGG has released an update to Kita Grip 360, a bundle for the Nintendo Switch. It consists of a protective case and a screen protector. It supports the new Nintendo Switch OLED and is available to purchase for US$59.99.

Kita Grip 360

The update adds D3O Bio impact protection, a technology used in other applications such as gear for motorcyclists, athletes, industrial workers, and soldiers. It’s a plant-based protection material made with 52% renewable resources as opposed to fossil-based resources.The new screen protector also features an anti-microbial treatment. The GlassFusion VisionGuard screen protector does more than just protect your screen from scratch and shatter damage. It has an Eyesafe layer that filters 40% of peak toxic blue light.

Meanwhile, the flexible case provides 10 feet of drop protection, and its contoured palm grips and a textured surface provide comfortable support for long gaming sessions. EZ Apply tabs make applying the InvisibleShield screen protector simple and accurate. The Kita Grip case snaps on easily and securely.