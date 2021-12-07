ZAGG Updates ‘Kita Grip 360’ Bundle for Nintendo Switch With Stronger Impact Protection

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News
kita grip 360 for nintendo switch

ZAGG has released an update to Kita Grip 360, a bundle for the Nintendo Switch. It consists of a protective case and a screen protector. It supports the new Nintendo Switch OLED and is available to purchase for US$59.99.

Kita Grip 360

The update adds D3O Bio impact protection, a technology used in other applications such as gear for motorcyclists, athletes, industrial workers, and soldiers. It’s a plant-based protection material made with 52% renewable resources as opposed to fossil-based resources.The new screen protector also features an anti-microbial treatment. The GlassFusion VisionGuard screen protector does more than just protect your screen from scratch and shatter damage. It has an Eyesafe layer that filters 40% of peak toxic blue light.

Meanwhile, the flexible case provides 10 feet of drop protection, and its contoured palm grips and a textured surface provide comfortable support for long gaming sessions. EZ Apply tabs make applying the InvisibleShield screen protector simple and accurate. The Kita Grip case snaps on easily and securely.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments