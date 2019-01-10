Zerodium Offers $2 Million for Remote iOS Exploits

Founded in 2015, Zerodium is a information security company specializing in buying and selling zero day exploits. It’s offering US$2 million for remote iOS exploits (via ZDNet).

Remote iOS Exploits

Recently the company updated its list of rewards for exploits. Topping the list is an Apple iOS remote jailbreak (Zero Click) with persistence. This means an exploit that a hacker could execute from afar, without the target needing to click on anything. Exploits like these are rare, hence the price increase from US$1.5 million to US$2 million.

Zerodium also increased payouts for Chrome remote code execution vulnerabilities, Safari flaws, Touch ID bypass methods, and other attacks.

Photo by Jonathan Chng on Unsplash