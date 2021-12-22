Zillow Adds Support for FaceTime SharePlay to Browse Houses

Zillow announced that its app will support SharePlay, a FaceTime feature that lets iOS 15 users share what’s on their screen with others. SharePlay is available on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 or later.

SharePlay With Zillow

Using the Zillow app on an iPhone or iPad, home shoppers are now able to search and browse for-sale home and rental listings in a seamless, synchronous experience together with family, friends or a real estate agent.

David Beitel, Zillow chief technology officer:

Whether you’re shopping for a home or a rental, this new feature makes it easier and a lot more fun. The ability to browse together on separate mobile phones allows people to take their Zillow surfing to the next level. It’s also a great new way for real estate agents to connect with customers and guide them in their home-shopping journeys.

During a FaceTime call, Zillow app users can start a SharePlay session in order to search together, explore maps and view listing photo galleries in sync on Apple mobile devices.