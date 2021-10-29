Zoom has announced new features aimed at helping business communications and remote workers. The app has also been optimized for the 2021 MacBook Pro one with a full-screen experience for the Liquid Retina XDR display.

Zoom Update

Optimized for MacBook Pro : Zoom is optimized for Apple’s new MacBook Pro, including the new M1 Pro and M1 Max, and provides an optimized, full-screen experience on the new Liquid Retina XDR display.

: Zoom is optimized for Apple’s new MacBook Pro, including the new M1 Pro and M1 Max, and provides an optimized, full-screen experience on the new Liquid Retina XDR display. Polling enhancements : Meeting hosts now have more options for creating polls, including ranked responses, matching, short and long answers, and fill in the blank, creating more opportunities for gaining feedback and insights from team members.

: Meeting hosts now have more options for creating polls, including ranked responses, matching, short and long answers, and fill in the blank, creating more opportunities for gaining feedback and insights from team members. Auto-generated captions : Auto-generated captions (also known as live transcription) are now available on all free Zoom Meetings accounts. Read more in our recent blog.

: Auto-generated captions (also known as live transcription) are now available on all free Zoom Meetings accounts. Read more in our recent blog. Attendance status : Hosts will soon be able to see whether everyone who accepted the meeting invitation has joined the meeting and send a quick chat to check on their status, allowing you to start meetings faster and avoid wasting time at the start of a meeting.

: Hosts will soon be able to see whether everyone who accepted the meeting invitation has joined the meeting and send a quick chat to check on their status, allowing you to start meetings faster and avoid wasting time at the start of a meeting. Two-way chat in a Waiting Room : Participants can now engage with meeting hosts in the meeting Waiting Room with two-way chat.

: Participants can now engage with meeting hosts in the meeting Waiting Room with two-way chat. Integrations with IFTTT and Zendesk: This allows users to create automated workflows between Zoom Phone and 600+ pre-integrated apps, including tools like Zoho, Airtable, Notion, Jira, Box, and Dropbox. Zoom Phone users can also seamlessly receive and make phone calls from within Zendesk, avoiding the need to switch applications constantly.

Earlier this week, Zoom announced the general availability of React Native for Zoom’s Video SDK, enabling developers can write code once and build fully customizable video-based applications for Android and iOS devices. The company also announced the general availability of Zoom Events, giving license holders the ability to host their own multi-day and multi-session conference.