Zoom Purchases End-to-End Encryption Specialist Keybase

Zoom is buying security firm Keybase, it emerged Thursday. The acquisition is intended to help the video-conferencing firm implement end-to-end encryption.

Zoom’s purchase of Keybase will be its first acquisition. It is “another milestone in Zoom’s 90-day plan to further strengthen the security of our video communications platform,” founder Eric S. Yuan wrote in a blog post. “Since its launch in 2014, Keybase’s team of exceptional engineers has built a secure messaging and file-sharing service leveraging their deep encryption and security expertise,” he added Following the acquisition, the video conferencing platform intends to make end-to-end encrypted meetings available to all those with paid accounts.

Zoom has cleared the 300 million daily-users mark, as people increasingly turn to it while working from home. The company is working to reassure users it is a safe platform, following well-publicized security and privacy issues.