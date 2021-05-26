On Wednesday Zoom announced that its app will add support for the 2021 iPad Pro’s Center Stage feature.

Center Stage, new to Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep you in frame as you move, allowing you to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Center Stage even recognizes when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in.

With support for Center Stage, you can participate more naturally in our Zoom video calls. Never again worry about whether you’re out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom.