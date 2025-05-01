Zuckerberg Says Apple Rules Killed Facebook’s App Platform

Mark Zuckerberg says Apple’s App Store policies stifled Facebook’s once-thriving app ecosystem. In an interview with Stratechery, the Meta CEO directly blamed Apple’s refusal to allow a “platform within a platform” for the collapse of Facebook’s early app and gaming platform—one that had powered viral hits like FarmVille and made up nearly 20% of Facebook’s business before its 2012 IPO.

Zuckerberg recalled how the shift from desktop to mobile collided with Apple’s rigid ecosystem. “As usage transitioned from desktop web to mobile, Apple basically just said, ‘You can’t have a platform within a platform,’” he said. That single rule, he added, wiped out a key revenue source and shut the door on Facebook’s ambitions to be more than just a social network on iOS.

Apple’s App Store Control Sparked Long-Term Friction

The frustration runs deep. Zuckerberg said Apple’s policies created “bitterness” inside Meta, especially when developers were blocked from building richer app experiences within Facebook on iPhones. “They just said, ‘You can’t do these things that we think would be valuable,’” he said, calling it a major source of tension between the two companies.

Facebook wasn’t blameless. According to Stratechery, in the early 2010s, the company also restricted API access and made internal policy changes that further limited the third-party app ecosystem. But Zuckerberg maintains Apple’s rules played the decisive role in shutting it down.

The tension didn’t stop there. In recent years, Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework dealt another blow by restricting Facebook’s targeted advertising business. Zuckerberg argued that while it hurt Meta, it damaged smaller competitors even more. Still, he made clear: the mobile ecosystem shouldn’t be this closed.

Apple Faces Growing Pressure to Open Up

Now, the environment is shifting. Just this week, a U.S. judge ruled that Apple violated an earlier injunction and must let developers link to external payment options. The ruling also forces Apple to stop taking a 27% cut on purchases made through those links.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a major antitrust lawsuit accusing Apple of illegally maintaining a smartphone monopoly through its locked-down ecosystem.

Zuckerberg sees this as vindication. He’s long advocated for more open mobile platforms, similar to macOS or Windows. And with regulators closing in, Apple’s tight grip over iOS may finally be loosening.