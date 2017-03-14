Apple may unveil its rumored 10.5-inch iPad in April at the new Apple Park Steve Jobs Theater. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to sort out who Apple is targeting with the new iPad size, plus John offers some insight into management productivity inside the company.
Finding the 10.5-inch iPad's Target Market - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-14
- Apple to Unveil 10.5-inch iPad at Steve Jobs Theater in April
- John’s insight into Apple management productivity
