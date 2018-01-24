13″ MacBook Wish List and Why Bitcoin Uses So Much Electricity – ACM 446

Rumor has it that Apple is going to release a new entry level 13″ MacBook. Bryan and Jeff discuss how it might fit in Apple’s Mac product line, and what they would like to see in such a device. They also talk about Bitcoin mining and why it uses so much electricity, as well as the roles cryptocurrencies could play in our lives.

