13″ MacBook Wish List and Why Bitcoin Uses So Much Electricity – ACM 446

Rumor has it that Apple is going to release a new entry level 13″ MacBook. Bryan and Jeff discuss how it might fit in Apple’s Mac product line, and what they would like to see in such a device. They also talk about Bitcoin mining and why it uses so much electricity, as well as the roles cryptocurrencies could play in our lives.
13" MacBook Wish List, Bitcoin Electricity - ACM 446
