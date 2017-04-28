Will Apple Compete with Alexa and the Qualcomm Royalty Battle – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-28

Will Apple release an Alexa-like device as a Siri-powered hub? Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Dave Hamilton to discuss how wrong the latter two are. They also chew over Apple’s escalating royalty battle with Qualcomm.

1:51 PM Apr. 28th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

