2016 Mac Sales, Developers and App Store Reviews – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-25

Mac sales were down in 2016, and John Martellaro has some perspective on those numbers. John, along with Kelly Guimont, joins Jeff Gamet to look at Mac sales from last year, plus they have some thoughts on Apple finally letting developers respond to App Store comments.

3:40 PM Jan. 25th, 2017

