4K Apple TV, WWDC 2017 – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-16

Apple may finally release a 4K Apple TV this year. John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at what we know about Apple’s plans and if 4K support is enough to keep Apple TV relevant. They also look at Apple’s new San Jose venue for this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

