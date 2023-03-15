A Cold Front in Apple HR – TMO Daily Observations 2023-03-15
Sponsors
Show Notes
- Bloomberg: Apple Delays Some Bonuses and Further Slows Hiring in Cost-Saving Efforts
- Apple Permanently Closes North Carolina Store After Multiple Shooting Incidents
- Apple Intros “Shop with a Specialist over Video” for iPhone
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse, and the Oscar
- Tetris Premiers on Apple TV+ on March 31, 2023
- "Monster Factory" Hits Apple TV+ on March 17, 2023