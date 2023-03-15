A Cold Front in Apple HR – TMO Daily Observations 2023-03-15

Ken_Ray

In a familiar sounding story, Bloomberg says Apple has slowed hiring considerably and rescheduled bonuses in an attempt to control costs. TMO writer Nick deCourville joins Ken to discuss that. Plus – An email on Apple TV+ and the first installment of Nick’s Picks!

