A Louder iPhone City and Considering the Plastic iPad – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-01
Show Notes
- On Twitter: Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone Production Delays Delay Planned iPhone Production Delays
- The Sun: 'Starving' Chinese iPhone factory workers leap fence to escape Covid lockdown
- BBC: As Workers Jump the Fence, Foxconn Says It’s Working to Ease Conditions
- Foxconn iPhone Shipment Could Fall As Much As 30% in November, Sources Say
- AppleInsider: iPhone 14 Pro lead times grow following factory's COVID-19 outbreak
- MarketWatch: Apple stock dips amid questions about iPhone production disruptions at Foxconn
- 9to5Mac: Apple once considered making a plastic iPad with a cheaper keyboard – would that be so bad?