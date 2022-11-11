A Shorter AirDrop and the Happiest Merger on Earth – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-11

Ken_Ray

China’s new AirDrop limit may go global in 2023. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to discuss that. Plus, rumor has people inside Disney hoping that Apple will try to buy Disney. Ken and Jeff kick the idea around.

