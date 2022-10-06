A Timepiece Explodes and Time Marches On – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-06

TMO’s Nick deCourville joins The Daily Observations to share the story of an exploding Apple Watch Series 7. Then he and Ken mark the anniversary of Steve Jobs’ passing and wonder who will lead Apple after Tim Cook.

