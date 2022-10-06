A Timepiece Explodes and Time Marches On – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-06 Ken_Ray Oct 6th, 2022 3:00 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio TMO’s Nick deCourville joins The Daily Observations to share the story of an exploding Apple Watch Series 7. Then he and Ken mark the anniversary of Steve Jobs’ passing and wonder who will lead Apple after Tim Cook. Get In Touch: Show Notes 9to5Mac Tells the Tale of an Exploding Apple Watch Series 7 Observing the 11th Anniversary of the Passing of Steve Jobs