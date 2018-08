John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s 2018 third fiscal quarter earnings, the company’s R&D budget, and the possibility of an Apple personal robot.

TDO 2018-08-01: AAPL Q3 2018 Earnings John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s 2018 third fiscal quarter earnings, the company’s R&D budget, and the possibility of an Apple personal robot.