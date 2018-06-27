Abusive Relationships and Smart Home Devices – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-27

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the issues smart home technology poses in domestic abuse situations.
TDO 2018-06-76: Abusive Relationships & Smart Home Devices
- Smart Home Tech is the New Weapon in Domestic Abuse
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver in July
