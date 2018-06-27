Abusive Relationships and Smart Home Devices – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-27

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the issues smart home technology poses in domestic abuse situations.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-06-76: Abusive Relationships & Smart Home Devices

1:49 PM Jun. 27th, 2018 | 00:22:16

TDO 2018-06-76: Abusive Relationships & Smart Home Devices

1:49 PM Jun. 27th, 2018 | 00:22:16

