Shelly Brisbin knows a lot about a lot, including accessibility and tech. She’s a producer and reporter at Texas Standard, a contributor to Six Colors, and host of the podcast “Parallel.” Recorded pre-WWDC2024, Shelly joins us to talk about what everyone needs to know about accessibility in tech, her time with Apple Vision Pro, her thoughts on AI and Apple and AI, and the tech she wants more than any other.

