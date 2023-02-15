Accidentally Training Your A.I. Replacement – TMO Daily Observations 2023-02-15

Apple used narration from human readers to train its A.I. voices. The real readers did not know that, and weren’t too happy when they found out. TMO writer Nick deCourville joins Ken to talk that over. Plus – an update on the Google Photos breakage, and some security advice for Apple Card holders.

