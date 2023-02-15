Apple used narration from human readers to train its A.I. voices. The real readers did not know that, and weren’t too happy when they found out. TMO writer Nick deCourville joins Ken to talk that over. Plus – an update on the Google Photos breakage, and some security advice for Apple Card holders.
4 thoughts on “Accidentally Training Your A.I. Replacement – TMO Daily Observations 2023-02-15”
Also, I just tried to play the episode on your site in several different browsers and it fails to load.
This episode didn’t come into my podcast feed. I also checked in several apps and the most recent episode is still from yesterday.
I love the show and also support the Patreon
Hi Mike,
Yes, we’re experiencing a technical issue. We hope to have it resolved within the next 12-24 hours. I’ll be posting on the @macobserver and @tmodaily Twitter accounts as I know more.
I just got it in my Pocket Casts feed. Thank you