Is Wireless USB as S.M.A.R.T. as NVMe? As users of today’s tech, we sure use a lot of acronyms, don’t we? Listen as Dave and John help you wade through the soup and make sense of not only all the acronyms, but the tech that they describe, too! Press play and enjoy, friends!
MGG 776: Acronym Soup
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 776 for Monday, August 26, 2019
- 00:04:37 CSF-Plex Desktop Mac App
- 00:09:39 Lawyer Jeff-CSF-Raven Scanners
- 00:10:52 Greg-CSF-Opener for iOS
- 00:12:12 Erik-775-CSF-SwiftDefaultApps
- 00:14:55 Ben-CSF-Go for Facebook
- 00:16:04 CSF-AmpliFi Teleport VPN free to all Customers
- 00:17:30 ExpressVPN last week
- 00:18:22 CSF-RØDECaster Pro
- 00:24:30 Matt-774-GC-Clipboard Manager that Operates As a Stack
- 00:27:55 Mike-GC-Auto-display OS Selector on Boot
- 00:31:59 Mark-GC-Wireless USB?
- 00:38:41 Allison-CPU Speed drops when load increases?
- 00:49:46 Chris-775-SMART on NVMe Macs
- 00:52:51 Patricia-774-OK to Upgrade from Quicken 2007 to Quicken 2019?
- 01:02:22 Edward-Use Apple Card for iPhone Upgrade Monthly Payments
- 01:05:22 775-Apple Card doesn’t offer auto-payment of “minimum balance”
- 01:06:57 Synology 2020
- 01:07:33 Mike-Seagate IronWolf vs. WD Red Pro for Synology DiskStation
- 01:13:58 Scott-Synology Backup to Backblaze
- 01:18:14 Jeff-Setting up new Synology DiskStation
- 01:28:00 MGG 776 Outtro