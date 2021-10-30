Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet take a look at all the announcements Adobe unveiled this week, as well as some of Apple’s mew stuff, including macOS Monterey, new MacBook Pros, and the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.
Download: MP3 Version
Adobe Announcements, Apple's New Stuff, w/Jeff Gamet
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet take a look at all the announcements Adobe unveiled this week, as well as some of Apple’s mew stuff, including macOS Monterey, new MacBook Pros, and the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.
Sponsors
For a limited time, new users can get $10 in free Bitcoin when you sign up today at Coinbase.com/ACM
Sources referenced in this episode:
-
- Adobe Ramps Up AI-based Editing, Intros Web-based Photoshop for Creative Cloud – BlackBrook
- macOS Monterey is Now Available [Updated]
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Instagram
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells
- Jeff Gamet’s Twitter
- Jeff Gamet’s Instagram
- Jeff Gamet’s YouTube Channel