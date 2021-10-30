Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet take a look at all the announcements Adobe unveiled this week, as well as some of Apple’s mew stuff, including macOS Monterey, new MacBook Pros, and the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

Adobe Announcements, Apple's New Stuff, w/Jeff Gamet Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet take a look at all the announcements Adobe unveiled this week, as well as some of Apple’s mew stuff, including macOS Monterey, new MacBook Pros, and the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.