Apple’s AirPods are in the company’s retail stores, but that doesn’t mean you can buy them. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at the limited availability for AirPods, and offer up some alternative wireless earbud options. They also look at Plastic OLED and explain what that means for future iPhone models.
AirPods Alternatives, Plastic OLED - TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-19
- Constrained Inventory Leaves AirPods Buyers Empty Handed
- TMO’s Apple AirPods Earbud Alternatives Roundup
- Bragi Dash
- Earin M-1
- SmartOmi Boots
- Rowkin Bit Charge
- Check out the December 25th Mac Geek Gab for more wireless headphone suggestions
- Here’s Why a Plastic OLED Display iPhone Is a Good Thing
