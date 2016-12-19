AirPods Alternatives, Plastic OLED – TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-19

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple’s AirPods are in the company’s retail stores, but that doesn’t mean you can buy them. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at the limited availability for AirPods, and offer up some alternative wireless earbud options. They also look at Plastic OLED and explain what that means for future iPhone models.

2:12 PM Dec. 19th, 2016 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

